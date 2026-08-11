New Zealand Seeks Feedback on Rules to Grow Organic Sector

The New Zealand Government is asking organic producers, exporters and other industry participants to share their views on proposed regulatory changes designed to support the next stage of growth for the country's organic sector. Associate Agriculture Minister Mike Butterick said the consultation will focus on practical parts of the regulatory system that could affect businesses, consumers and exporters as the government develops a modern national framework for organic products.

New Zealand's wider organic sector is valued at about NZ$1.18 billion, while organic exports are worth more than NZ$606 million, reflecting international demand for premium products produced with strong sustainability credentials. The government sees further potential for the sector to contribute to regional economies, giving producers and businesses more opportunities to reach overseas markets while strengthening confidence in New Zealand organic products.

National Organic Mark Among Proposals

The latest consultation covers several parts of the planned regulatory framework, including the introduction of a national organic mark that could give qualifying New Zealand products a consistent and recognisable identity. Officials are also seeking views on an exemption threshold for the sector, infringement notices and a collection of minor and technical amendments to existing regulations.

Butterick said input from people working across the organic and export sectors will be important in shaping rules that work in day-to-day business conditions. A regulatory system that is clear for producers and credible for consumers can also help New Zealand businesses demonstrate the integrity of their organic products when competing in international markets.

Organic Act Supports Trade and Consumer Confidence

The Organic Products and Production Act 2023 provides the legislative foundation for the new system, with a focus on improving consumer confidence, giving businesses greater certainty and supporting international trade. Regulations have already been put in place, while work on the organic standards is nearing completion as the wider framework takes shape.

For exporters, nationally consistent requirements can be particularly important because organic products often need to meet strict expectations in destination markets. Clear standards and reliable verification can make it easier for overseas buyers and consumers to understand what a New Zealand organic claim represents.

Industry Feedback Continues to Shape Regulations

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has been working with organic-sector participants during the development of the framework, and Butterick said industry feedback has already influenced the details of the regulations. The new consultation gives businesses and other interested parties another opportunity to comment on measures that could directly affect how organic products are produced, marketed and regulated.

Detailed information about the proposals, consultation documents and instructions for making a submission are available through the Ministry for Primary Industries consultation page.