Syria and Russia Ink Historic Agreement on Military Bases
Russia and Syria have reached a significant agreement concerning Moscow's military bases in Syria, marking a crucial step in strengthening bilateral relations. The deal includes a memorandum of understanding for Tartous and Hmeimim bases, shifting civilian facilities to Syrian management and creating joint military training centers.
- Country:
- Russia
Russia has announced a landmark agreement with Syria regarding the future of its military bases, as reported by RIA. The deal, reached after 18 months of negotiations, looks to enhance relations between the two nations.
According to Syria's state news agency, the memorandum of understanding outlines that civilian facilities, including Hmeimim airport and Tartous commercial berth, will transition to Syrian management for integration into the nation's infrastructure. The military portions will convert to joint training facilities within three months.
The Russian Foreign Ministry hailed the agreement signed on August 9 as pivotal for advancing military collaboration. A Syrian source revealed that although Russian forces will remain in these centers, specific troop numbers remain unspecified.
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