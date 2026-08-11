Russia has announced a landmark agreement with Syria regarding the future of its military bases, as reported by RIA. The deal, reached after 18 months of negotiations, looks to enhance relations between the two nations.

According to Syria's state news agency, the memorandum of understanding outlines that civilian facilities, including Hmeimim airport and Tartous commercial berth, will transition to Syrian management for integration into the nation's infrastructure. The military portions will convert to joint training facilities within three months.

The Russian Foreign Ministry hailed the agreement signed on August 9 as pivotal for advancing military collaboration. A Syrian source revealed that although Russian forces will remain in these centers, specific troop numbers remain unspecified.