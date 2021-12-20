Left Menu

Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla takes over as Fleet Commander of Eastern Fleet

Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla on Monday took over as the Fleet Commander of the Eastern Fleet, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet informed.

Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla . Image Credit: ANI
Bhalla, a Communication and Electronics Warfare Specialist, was Assistant Chief of Personnel (Human Resource Development) at IHQ MoD (Navy) at New Delhi prior to assuming command of the Eastern Fleet.

An alumnus of Royal College of Defence Studies, London, Bhalla has Commanded three warships and served as the Indian Naval Adviser at, Islamabad and Naval Assistant to the Chief of the Naval Staff. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

