7,288 kg gold seized by Customs, DRI in less than 3 years

Union Minister of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary on Tuesday informed the Rajya Sabha that Customs and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have seized a total of 7,288 kg gold in less than three years.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 20:37 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Customs field formations and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence have seized 3626.85 kg during 2019-20, 1944.392 kg during 2020-21 and 1717.396 kg during 2021-22 (till November). The Minister also said that there is no credible report or study, from which any inference on the impact of flourishing unofficial trade on organised bullion and jewellery trade, can be made.

"The Government makes policy interventions and also takes operational measures to check smuggling", he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

