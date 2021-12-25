Left Menu

5 jail convicts die in Tihar jail within 8 days

Five jail convicts died in Tihar jail in the past eight days, as per jail sources.

ANI | Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 10:58 IST
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five jail convicts died in Tihar jail in the past eight days, as per jail sources. In a recent such death, deceased Vikram, also known as Vicky who was a jail convict died on Friday allegedly due to health-related issues, as per Tihar jail authorities.

Following his death, action has been initiated under Section 176 of CrPC. The jail officials have termed all the deaths as natural. However, Magestrial inquiries under Section 176 of CrPC were initiated in the deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

