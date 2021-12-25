Left Menu

Couple hangs from tree over objection to relationship in Rajasthan village

A couple here in a village allegedly committed by hanging from a tree for being not being accepted by their families as they were related, police said on Saturday. The bodies of Rinku Meghwal 21 and Laxmi Meghwal 16- both cousins -- were found hanging from a tree a kilometer away from their homes in Biloda village of Baran district, police said.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 25-12-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 17:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A couple here in a village allegedly committed by hanging from a tree for being not being accepted by their families as they were related, police said on Saturday. The bodies of Rinku Meghwal (21) and Laxmi Meghwal (16)- both cousins -- were found hanging from a tree a kilometer away from their homes in Biloda village of Baran district, police said. They said the couple was allegedly in love but their relationship was disapproved of by their families. The bodies were recovered Saturday morning and were handed over to their family members after a post mortem later in the day, Baran Sadar Police Station SHO Ramesh Kumar Meena said.

An investigation into the matter has been launched under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code, he said. According to police, the couple had left their respective homes around 12 am Friday night and hanged themselves from the same branch of a tree with a saree.

No suicide note was found on their bodies, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

