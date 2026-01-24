NDMC Opens Banquet Halls for Patients' Families Amid Harsh Cold
Facing harsh cold conditions, the New Delhi Municipal Council has opened banquet halls to shelter patient relatives near major hospitals. This initiative follows the Delhi High Court's directives and is executed in partnership with the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, ensuring safe spaces until March 15.
In response to the biting cold sweeping New Delhi, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) announced that its banquet and community halls will serve as shelters for families and attendants of patients near key government hospitals.
The initiative, directed by the Delhi High Court, involves collaboration with the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), according to NDMC Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal. The shelters aim to provide refuge, especially for those visiting major hospitals like AIIMS until March 15.
The NDMC is ensuring that public functions remain unaffected by utilizing available spaces lacking prior bookings. DUSIB contributes to the effort by providing essential items, facilitating an efficient collaboration to protect the vulnerable populace.
