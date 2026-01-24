Arun Govil Defends Diversity in Hindi Cinema Amidst Rahman's Remarks

Veteran actor-politician Arun Govil has countered recent remarks by celebrated composer A R Rahman concerning communal bias in the Hindi film industry, highlighting the sector's commitment to diversity and inclusivity.

Rahman, during an interview with BBC Asian Network, remarked on the decrease in his work volume in Bollywood in the last eight years, hinting at a potential communal bias behind this trend. Govil, however, cited examples of industry stalwarts like Dilip Kumar and contemporary stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, asserting that the film industry thrives on inclusivity.

Govil underscored that the industry has historically welcomed individuals from all backgrounds without bias. Following his comments, Rahman clarified on social media that his words were misunderstood, reinforcing his dedication to music's uplifting purpose. Govil shared his views while at an event held by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees and the Cine Artiste Welfare Trust, recognized for his contributions to industry advocacy in Parliament.

