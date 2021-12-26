CRPF Head Constable fires and kills SI; Shoots self, injured

A Sub Inspector working for CRPF was killed on Sunday after his colleague, a head constable in the force, opened fire at him at Venkatapuram village in Mulugu District, about 285 Km from here, a senior police official said.

''This happened in the CRPF camp where one head constable fired upon an SI of CRPF. The SI died and the head constable is critical as he fired on himself. He tried to kill himself. The injured has been shifted to hospital,'' Mulugu Superintendent of Police, Sangram Singh told PTI.

The official further said the deceased was identified as Umesh Chandra and injured, Stephen. The investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the incident.