Left Menu

Mizoram reports 202 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Mizoram recorded 202 new cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Department of Mizoram Information and Public Relations.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 30-12-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 11:08 IST
Mizoram reports 202 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
Picture shows COVID-19 data of Mizoram. (Twitter/pictures). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram recorded 202 new cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Department of Mizoram Information and Public Relations. A total of 114 people were discharged on Wednesday, an official statement said. The single-day positivity rate is 9.80 per cent while the recovery rate is 98.65 per cent, it added.

The total number of active cases in Mizoram is 1,570 taking the total COVID-19 cases in the state to 1,41,157. According to Mizoram Information and Public Relations Department, the total number of COVID-19 deaths reported so far is 542. The state government has imposed a night curfew from 9 pm to 4 am in view of increasing Omicron infection in the state.

Meanwhile, India reported 13,154 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Omicron case tally rose to 961 with 263 cases in Delhi and 252 in Maharashtra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021