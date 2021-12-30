Left Menu

Senior IPS officer Vineet Kumar Goyal was on Thursday named the new Commissioner of Kolkata Police, replacing Soumen Mitra who will retire on December 31, as per an official order.Goyal, a 1994-batch IPS officer, was the Additional Director General ADG of the state polices Special Task Force STF in his last assignment.

Vineet Kumar Goyal new Kolkata Police Commissioner
Goyal, a 1994-batch IPS officer, was the Additional Director General (ADG) of the state police's Special Task Force (STF) in his last assignment. He will be the 44th Commissioner of Kolkata Police.

Goyal, a 1994-batch IPS officer, was the Additional Director General (ADG) of the state police's Special Task Force (STF) in his last assignment. He will be the 44th Commissioner of Kolkata Police.

Gyanwant Singh, ADG and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of West Bengal CID, was given the additional charge of the state STF, the order said.

Praveen Kumar Tripathi, the DIG of Malda Range, was made the Additional Commissioner of Kolkata Police. Sukesh Kumar Jain was named the DIG of state Traffic Police, it added.

Jain was the DIG of the 9th Battalion of State Armed Police (SAP) in his last assignment.

Harikrishna Pal, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kalimpong, was made the DCP of Kolkata Police's STF, in place of Aparajita Rai.

Rai was made the new Kalimpong SP.

Alipuduar SP Bholanath Pandey was made the SP of Jalpaiguri, replacing Y Raghuvamshi.

Raghuvamshi was made the new SP of Alipurduar. Amitabha Maiti, DC (Headquarters) of Siliguri Metropolitan Police, was named the SP of Malda district.

