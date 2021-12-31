Left Menu

Dehradun administration declares 4 containment zones amid rising COVID cases

Dehradun administration has declared four areas as containment zones after COVID-19 cases were reported from these areas, the District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar said on Friday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 31-12-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 11:38 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dehradun administration has declared four areas as containment zones after COVID-19 cases were reported from these areas, the District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar said on Friday. The contentment zones include Vivekananda phase-one, Laxmi road in Dalanwala, Adarsh Nagar Ballupur and one house near RTO check post in Mohabbewala.

The police and administration teams will be monitoring these areas, Kumar said. According to the District Magistrate, a random investigation also is going on the district border. The arrangements are being made to increase the investigation of border areas.

Earlier on Tuesday, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu instructed all the District Magistrates (DMs) to create containment zones and impose various restrictions on basis of population density in view of an increase in COVID-19 cases and the danger of its Omicron variant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

