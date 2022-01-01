Left Menu

Water supply to be affected in parts of Lutyens' and east Delhi areas on Jan 3: DJB

1916, 1800117118, Central Control Room, Giri Nagar- 2647372026449877, Greater Kailash- 2923474629234747, Mandawli - 22727812, Jagriti - 2237483422374237, R.K. Puram - 2610064426193218, the DJB said in a tweet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 20:51 IST
Water supply to be affected in parts of Lutyens' and east Delhi areas on Jan 3: DJB
  • Country:
  • India

Water supply will be affected in some areas of Lutyens' Delhi like Central Secretariat and Parliament, and east Delhi on January 3, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Saturday. In a series of tweets, the DJB informed people that water supply will be affected in areas like Garhi Dhobi Ghat, Mayur Vihar Phase-III, Swastya Vihar, Shankar Vihar, Chitra Vihar, Laxmi Nagar, PD Vihar, Gagan Vihar, Gujarat Vihar, Sukh Vihar and Guru Angad Nagar.

Areas that come under the New Delhi Municipal Council, including the Central Secretariat, President House, Parliament, India Gate, Ashoka Road, Nirman Bhawan, Sunder Nagar, Lodhi Road, Vigyan Bhawan, Connaught Place, RML Hospital, Janpath, Aram Bagh, DIZ Sector and adjoining areas, Rakab Ganj, North Avenue, will also face supply issues.

''Water tankers will be available at telephone nos. 1916, 1800117118, (Central Control Room), Giri Nagar- 26473720/26449877), (Greater Kailash- 29234746/29234747), (Mandawli - 22727812), (Jagriti - 22374834/22374237), (R.K. Puram - 26100644/26193218),'' the DJB said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

 India
2
Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

 India
3
UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

 Global
4
Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022