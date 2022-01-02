'Compromised' Channi doing 'election stunt', not arresting Majithia after 'secret deal with Badals': AAP

AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Sunday accused Charanjit Singh Channi led government of engaging in an "election stunt" by not arresting Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Bikram Singh Majithia, who has been booked under the NDPS Act, alleging that a "compromised" FIR was filed against the SAD leader after a "secret deal" was struck with the Badals. "Bikram Singh Majithia has not been arrested even after the rejection of his anticipatory bail. Compromised FIR was filed by the Punjab CM as an election stunt, concerning the upcoming polls. Channi is a compromised CM. He has entered into a deal with the Badals," Chadha told ANI.

He further stressed that "rejection of anticipatory bail is equal to immediate arrest" and slammed Punjab police for its inaction. Alleging that Majithia is "roaming openly in Punjab", Chadha claimed that Majithia on Sunday offered prayers at Golden Temple and the proof can be found in the CCTV footages.

The AAP leader alleged that the Channi government did not want to nab the SAD leader as there was a "secret deal" between them. "Punjab police is deployed around the Golden Temple and even then they are not arresting him but looking at him pass by. The Channi government does not want to arrest Majithia. There is a secret deal between them. They have given instructions to not arrest Majithia," Chadha said.

Taking a dig at Punjab Chief Minister, he remarked, "Channi is a compromised chief minister." "No action will be taken by the government against Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS)," he added.

"Several years ago, in the Ludhiana City Centre scam, Channi had gone to Badals to release his brother, a co-accused in the case. For repaying the favour, Majithia is not being arrested," Chadha claimed. Majithia, who previously served as a minister in the Punjab government, has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at SAS Nagar Police Station on the basis of a 2018 report submitted by the anti-drug Special Task Force (STF).

A lookout circular, which prevents a person from leaving the country, had been issued against Majithia in December 2021. Following the rejection of Majithia's anticipatory bail plea by a Mohali court, he had moved to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. (ANI)

