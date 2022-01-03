Lashkar terrorist Salem Parray eliminated: Police

Wanted Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Salem Parray was killed in an encounter with security forces in Harwan area on the outskirts of the city on Monday, police said.

''Srinagar police neutralised dreaded terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT Salim Parray ,'' IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar said.

He said details of the operation will be shared later.

