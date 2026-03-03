Unveiling the Shadows: First Known Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Site Documented

In a significant development, commercial satellite imagery has captured what appears to be the first known strikes on Iran's Natanz nuclear site as part of the ongoing U.S.-Israeli air campaign. The independent Institute for Science and International Security, founded by former U.N. nuclear inspector David Albright, confirmed the findings on Monday.

The imagery, created by Colorado-based firm Vantor, displays two separate strikes on entrance points to the underground uranium enrichment plant. The timing of the attack is suggested to be between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning, given the evidence reviewed. Debate ensues over responsibility for the strikes, with neither the U.S. nor Israel clearly implicated.

Reported discrepancies between IAEA statements and revelations at Natanz have intensified regional tensions. Officials originally denied any nuclear site damage, conflicting with Albright's report indicating substantial destruction. As diplomatic dialogues show signs of stalling, the international community watches closely for future developments in the Iran-U.S.-Israeli situation.