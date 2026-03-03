Hope and Uncertainty: Iranian Americans React to Regime Change

The Iranian American community is reeling from the news of US and Israeli military strikes on Iran, resulting in the death of longtime leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Many in this diaspora are torn between celebrating the end of a regime they view as oppressive and worrying about their families' safety back home.

In California, Roozbeh Farahanipour, who has faced his share of political strife, experienced a mix of relief and concern. Meanwhile, members of the community emphasize the need for structural change beyond military action, noting that access to basic needs and communications remain problematic.

Despite the optimistic outlook of some Iranian Americans for democratic progress, there is apprehension about whether a lasting transformation can be achieved. Many in the community hold onto the hope that their homeland will finally see the freedom and stability they've long yearned for.

(With inputs from agencies.)