Yemeni Houthis say seized Emirati vessel was carrying weaponry

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 03-01-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 19:54 IST
Yemen's Houthis said an Emirati cargo vessel that they seized in the Red Sea on Monday had been carrying military hardware, including armoured vehicles and weapons, and had been taken to the port of Salif. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea, in a press briefing broadcast on the group's Masirah TV, showed photos and videos that he said they were of the seized ship and weapons.

The Saudi-led coalition, fighting the Iranian-aligned Houthis, said earlier that the ship had been carrying medical equipment.

