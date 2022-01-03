Saudi Arabia says it destroyed hostile target launched towards Taif
The Saudi defence ministry said it had intercepted and destroyed a "hostile aerial target" launched towards the Saudi city of Taif, in Makkah province, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported on Monday.
The ministry said the attack had been launched by the Iranian-aligned Houthi movement, which controls most of northern Yemen.
