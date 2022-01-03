Mumbai: 2 cops injured while foiling dacoity bid, one history-sheeter held

Two police constables were injured while trying to nab dacoits in Karve Nagar in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg area, an official said on Monday. After arriving late Sunday night at a spot on a tip off that some people would assemble there to carry out a dacoity, constable Sanjay Chakor and his colleague were attacked with sharp weapons by history-sheeters Shiva Shetty and Mohan Shetty, he said.

''While Shiva managed to flee, Mohan was nabbed. A case has been registered under IPC sections for attempt to murder and dacoity,'' Kanjurmarg police station senior inspector Sharad Ovhal said.

