Police distributes blankets among needy at RML Hospital

Police Families Welfare Society's (PFWS) president Anu Asthana on Monday sent 100 blankets to the police post at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital to be distributed amongst the needy people, officials said. According to the officials, the blankets were distributed to needy people and caretakers of patients admitted at the RML hospital. The distribution was done under the supervision of police post in-charge sub-inspector Narender Singh Rawat, assistant sub-inspector Kapoor Singh Rautela and other police post staff of RML, they added.

