Tunisia's Ennahda party official placed under house arrest for suspicions of terrorism -minister

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 04-01-2022 00:48 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 00:48 IST
Tunisia's Ennahda party official placed under house arrest for suspicions of terrorism -minister
Two Tunisians including an official of the Islamist Ennahda Party have been placed under house arrest, due to the illegal submission of passports and nationality documents and a serious suspicion of terrorism, the interior minister said on Monday.

Noureddine Bhairi, the senior official in Ennahda and former justice minister in 2011, was arrested Friday. (Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Chris Reese)

