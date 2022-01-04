Blinken discusses Russia's military buildup with NATO allies

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday discussed Russia's military buildup along Ukraine's border with the Bucharest Nine group of NATO allies, the State Department said in statement.

Blinken "stressed the U.S. commitment to continued close consultation and coordination with all of our Transatlantic Allies and partners as we work toward de-escalation through deterrence, defense, and dialogue," it said.

