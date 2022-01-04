Left Menu

Blinken discusses Russia's military buildup with NATO allies

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-01-2022 00:59 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday discussed Russia's military buildup along Ukraine's border with the Bucharest Nine group of NATO allies, the State Department said in statement.

Blinken "stressed the U.S. commitment to continued close consultation and coordination with all of our Transatlantic Allies and partners as we work toward de-escalation through deterrence, defense, and dialogue," it said.

