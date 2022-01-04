Blinken discusses Russia's military buildup with NATO allies
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-01-2022 00:59 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 00:58 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday discussed Russia's military buildup along Ukraine's border with the Bucharest Nine group of NATO allies, the State Department said in statement.
Blinken "stressed the U.S. commitment to continued close consultation and coordination with all of our Transatlantic Allies and partners as we work toward de-escalation through deterrence, defense, and dialogue," it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Antony Blinken
- U.S.
- NATO
- Ukraine
- State
- State Department
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Senators Warren, Booker test positive for COVID-19
New U.S. push for vaccines, boosters to stem 'raging' Omicron
New U.S. push for vaccines, boosters to stem 'raging' Omicron
Bank of Montreal in advanced talks to buy BNP Paribas's U.S. unit - WSJ
China foreign minister says will not fear confrontation with U.S.