White House welcomes OPEC+ decision to continue increases in production

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2022 00:49 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 00:49 IST
The White House on Tuesday welcomed coordination with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and OPEC+ in addressing price pressures, a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the White House welcomed the decision by OPEC+ to continue increases in production which will help facilitate economic recovery.

