Left Menu

Japan, U.S. ministers to hold 'two-plus-two' talks on Friday

The announcement of the discussions by the two key allies came just hours after North Korea conducted an apparent ballistic missile launch. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi will hold talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin via video link on Friday, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-01-2022 07:01 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 07:01 IST
Japan, U.S. ministers to hold 'two-plus-two' talks on Friday
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's foreign and defence ministers will hold talks with their U.S. counterparts in a "two-plus-two" format on Friday to discuss security issues, Japan's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday. The announcement of the discussions by the two key allies came just hours after North Korea conducted an apparent ballistic missile launch.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi will hold talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin via video link on Friday, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Discussions will centre around the overall security situation faced by the two allies as well as those concerning "a free and open Indo-Pacific," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Malawi team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Malawi team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022