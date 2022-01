Boy Scouts fall short in vote on $2.7 bln abuse settlement - WSJ

The Boy Scouts of America fell short of winning the support it sought from sex-abuse victims for a near $2.7 billion settlement that could bring the organization out of bankruptcy, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday citing a preliminary vote count.

The proposed settlement of 82,200 claims of childhood sexual abuse earned the support of just over 73% of those who cast votes, falling short of the 75% the Boy Scouts were targeting, the newspaper said.

