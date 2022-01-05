35 lakh health cards given to CAPF personnel and their families: minister

The Union government has provided about 35 lakh 'Ayushman' health cards to CAPF personnel and their families and they can now avail cashless treatment at 24,000 empanelled hospitals across the country, Union minister Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

''There will be no limit for expenditure (under the scheme),'' the minister of state for home affairs said after giving out the last 10 cards to personnel of each of the Central Armed Police Forces, including the CRPF, BSF, ITBP and the SSB.

The distribution of so many 'Ayushman' CAPF cards is a ''big achievement'', the minister said, adding that the aim of the scheme is to ensure good healthcare for the personnel of these forces and their families.

He said the beneficiaries of the scheme can avail ''cashless'' healthcare benefits at a chain of 24,000 hospitals across the country. Rai urged the chiefs of the CAPF forces to ensure that the personnel are able to utilise the benefits of the scheme without any problems and said the home ministry should be informed in case of any complaint or grievance.

He also asked everybody to take precautions as Covid was spreading again in the country.

Noting that many troopers of these forces laid down their lives due to COVID-19 infection, Rai said the country will always remember their sacrifice.

The first 'Ayushman' CAPF card was handed over by Union home minister Amit Shah on January 23 at an event in Guwahati. The CAPFs, NSG and Assam Rifles work under the command of the Union home ministry for rendering a variety of internal security duties and border guarding.

