Yemen's Houthis say Saudi-led coalition seized fuel ship; no Saudi confirmation

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen has diverted a fuel vessel heading for the Yemeni port of Hodeidah to a Saudi port instead, Al-Masirah TV, run by the Houthi movement that controls most of Yemen, said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 05-01-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 14:35 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen has diverted a fuel vessel heading for the Yemeni port of Hodeidah to a Saudi port instead, Al-Masirah TV, run by the Houthi movement that controls most of Yemen, said on Wednesday. There was no immediate confirmation by the Saudi-led coalition.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis has tried to blockade Yemeni seaports that the Houthis control, including Hodeidah. The Houthis said they had seized an Emirati cargo vessel in the Red Sea on Monday.

