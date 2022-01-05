Left Menu

Russia would face 'massive consequences' for Ukraine escalation, EU's Borrell says

Russia would face massive consequences for a military escalation in eastern Ukraine, the European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell told reporters on Wednesday.

Russia would face massive consequences for a military escalation in eastern Ukraine, the European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell told reporters on Wednesday. Borrell was visiting the frontline of Ukraine's war with Russian-backed forces, in what Kyiv welcomed as a show of solidarity against the threat of a major new military confrontation with Moscow.

"The conflict on the borders is on the verge of getting deeper and tensions have been building up with respect to the European security as a whole," Borrell said. The EU has a firm stance and a strong commitment "that any military aggression against Ukraine will have massive consequences and severe costs", he said.

