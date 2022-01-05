Russia would face 'massive consequences' for Ukraine escalation, EU's Borrell says
Russia would face massive consequences for a military escalation in eastern Ukraine, the European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell told reporters on Wednesday. The EU has a firm stance and a strong commitment "that any military aggression against Ukraine will have massive consequences and severe costs", he said.
