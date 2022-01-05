Left Menu

Jharkhand HC orders continuation of 'no coercive steps' order against Mahagama MLA

05-01-2022
Jharkhand HC orders continuation of 'no coercive steps' order against Mahagama MLA
The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday said its earlier order of "no coercive steps be taken" against Mahagama legislator Deepika Pandey Singh will continue.

Singh had filed a quashing petition before the high court after an FIR was lodged against her by Mehrama police station (Godda) officer in charge Gautam Kashyap. In the complaint filed in April 2020, Kashyap said the Congress legislator had snatched files and assaulted police officers.

The high court had earlier ordered a stay on coercive proceedings against Singh, which will be continued till the next date of hearing.

The case will be heard again on February 16.

