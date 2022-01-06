Left Menu

Troops, protesters clash on Almaty main square in Kazakhstan; shots heard

Several armoured personnel carriers and dozens of troops moving on foot entered the main square of Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, on Thursday morning where hundreds of people were protesting against the government for the third day, Reuters correspondents reported from the scene. Gunshots were heard as troops approached the crowd, according to Reuters witnesses.

Reuters | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 06-01-2022 10:49 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 10:46 IST
Gunshots were heard as troops approached the crowd, according to Reuters witnesses. State television reported on Thursday that the National Bank of Kazakhstan has decided to suspend all financial institutions. The Internet in the country is mostly down.

Around Kazakhstan, protests initially sparked by a fuel price rise killed eight police and national guard troops on Tuesday and Wednesday, prompting Kazakh president to appeal for help from a Russia-led security alliance, which offered to send peacekeeping forces.

