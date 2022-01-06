Left Menu

Gauhati HC starts working in virtual mode amid COVID surge

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-01-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 12:11 IST
Gauhati HC starts working in virtual mode amid COVID surge
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gauhati High Court started functioning through the virtual mode with a staggered roster from Thursday in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Assam, an official order said.

Entry to the court premise was restricted only to the essential persons who are fully vaccinated, it added.

The order, issued by the Registrar General of the Court on instructions of the Chief Justice, said, ''The courts shall function in virtual mode with staggered roster, so as to avoid footfalls and to maintain social distancing.'' A limited number of cases will be listed and advocates and parties-in-person may mention their matters showing the urgency before the court, it said. The court, only on being satisfied that the matter is of urgent nature, shall hear it, it added.

The decision was taken due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Assam, it said.

Only the advocates and parties-in-person, whose names appear in the cause list, will be allowed to enter the premises of the high court and any other individual whose presence is required can enter after obtaining prior permission of the registrar, the order issued on Wednesday said.

The restrictions will remain in force until further notice, it said.

The high court functioned through the virtual mode with similar restrictions during the first two waves of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022