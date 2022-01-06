Left Menu

TN Assembly proceedings go live for the first time

DMK Legislator from Pallavaram A Karunanidhi raised the first question on Metro rail expansion, during the brief session which concludes on Friday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-01-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 14:02 IST
TN Assembly proceedings go live for the first time
Tamil Nadu Assembly. (File pic) Image Credit: ANI
The proceedings of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, which commenced with the Question Hour session, were telecast live for the first time in its history, on Thursday.

The move signifies the fulfillment of a poll promise of the DMK which stormed to power in May last year, after being in the opposition for a decade. DMK Legislator from Pallavaram A Karunanidhi raised the first question on Metro rail expansion, during the brief session which concludes on Friday. The three-day session, being held at the Kalaivanar Arangam, instead of the Assembly complex at Fort St George, owing to the pandemic, began with the customary address by Governor R N Ravi on Wednesday.

Responding to the question from the Pallavaram MLA, Chief Minister M K Stalin informed that a detailed project report (DPR) for extending Metro rail from the airport in Meenambakkam to Vandalur (Kilambakkam) has already been formulated and works were underway in this direction.

