Left Menu

Kazakh police detain about 2,000 people in Almaty - TASS

Reuters | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 06-01-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 17:26 IST
Kazakh police detain about 2,000 people in Almaty - TASS
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Police in Kazakhstan have detained about 2,000 people in the country's biggest city Almaty, TASS news agency quoted the interior ministry as saying on Thursday.

Police earlier said they had "eliminated" dozens of rioters after the country was hit by its worst unrest since gaining independence when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022