Kazakh police detain about 2,000 people in Almaty - TASS
Police in Kazakhstan have detained about 2,000 people in the country's biggest city Almaty, TASS news agency quoted the interior ministry as saying on Thursday.
Police earlier said they had "eliminated" dozens of rioters after the country was hit by its worst unrest since gaining independence when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.
