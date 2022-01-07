Left Menu

Ensure distribution of dry ration kits to all students: Delhi govt to school heads

Taking rising COVID-19 cases into consideration, the Delhi government on Thursday asked all school heads to distribute dry ration kits among students through their parents under the mid-day meal scheme, according to an official statement.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 15:17 IST
Ensure distribution of dry ration kits to all students: Delhi govt to school heads
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Taking rising COVID-19 cases into consideration, the Delhi government on Thursday asked all school heads to distribute dry ration kits among students through their parents under the mid-day meal scheme, according to an official statement.

As per the statement, "The government of NCT of Delhi is threatened again with COVID-19 virus and thus the schools were closed on December 28, 2021. In this connection, it is stated that all heads of schools and all the NGOs should ensure the distribution of dry ration kits under mid-day meal scheme to the children through their parents."

The statement further said that the NGOs shall visit each and every allocated school and coordinate with the officials concerned and distribute the dry ration kits to the children. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022