Man detained in Jabalpur for making threat call to Mumbai police

A man has been detained in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city for allegedly making a bomb threat call to Mumbai police, an official said here on Friday.

The call on Thursday evening prompted searches at various places including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and area near actor Shah Rukh Khan's house here, but nothing suspicious was found. The south region control room of Mumbai Police received the call at 6.22 pm on Thursday, the police official said.

The caller, who identified himself as `Jitesh Thakur', claimed that he was from the army and there will be attack in Mumbai with ''nuclear bomb'' and bombings at places like CSMT, Kurla railway station, near Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow and near a gurdwara in Kharghar in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

Bomb detection and disposal squads and sniffer dog units combed all these spots but nothing suspicious was found, the official said.

The caller was traced to Jabalpur, following which local police detained him. A team of Government Railway Police (GRP) here has left for MP to arrest him, the official added.

GRP commissioner Quiser Khalid had tweeted earlier in the day that there was a threat call about bombing CSMT and Kurla stations, but it turned out to be a hoax.

