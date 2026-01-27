Left Menu

Honoring Republic Day: Washington State Senate's Unprecedented Resolution

The Washington State Senate honored India's 77th Republic Day with a resolution, acknowledging its democratic traditions and the contributions of Indian-Americans. Spearheaded by Senator Manka Dhingra and supported by Senator Vandana Slatter, the resolution celebrated India's commitment to democracy and the vibrant role of its diaspora in Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 27-01-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 20:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic event, the Washington State Senate paid tribute to India's 77th Republic Day by adopting a resolution that highlights the country's democratic values and the significant contributions of Indian-Americans in the state.

Authored by Indian-American Senator Manka Dhingra, with robust support from Senator Vandana Slatter, the resolution underscored the shared values of democracy, diversity, and inclusion between India and the United States. The initiative was marked as an 'exceptional gesture' by the Consul General of India in Seattle, Prakash Gupta.

The ceremony included various cultural elements such as a Bharatnatyam dance performance, celebrating the 150th anniversary of India's national song 'Vande Mataram', and concluded with a luncheon hosted at the Washington State Capitol.

