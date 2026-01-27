Honoring Republic Day: Washington State Senate's Unprecedented Resolution

In a historic event, the Washington State Senate paid tribute to India's 77th Republic Day by adopting a resolution that highlights the country's democratic values and the significant contributions of Indian-Americans in the state.

Authored by Indian-American Senator Manka Dhingra, with robust support from Senator Vandana Slatter, the resolution underscored the shared values of democracy, diversity, and inclusion between India and the United States. The initiative was marked as an 'exceptional gesture' by the Consul General of India in Seattle, Prakash Gupta.

The ceremony included various cultural elements such as a Bharatnatyam dance performance, celebrating the 150th anniversary of India's national song 'Vande Mataram', and concluded with a luncheon hosted at the Washington State Capitol.

(With inputs from agencies.)