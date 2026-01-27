Left Menu

Idol Immersion Chaos: Stone-Pelting Incident in Jharkhand

A stone-pelting incident injured four policemen and 15 individuals during the immersion of Goddess Saraswati idols in Ramgarh, Jharkhand. The chaos led to the arrest of ten people, while an FIR has been filed. Police emphasized that the altercation was not of a communal nature.

  • India

In a volatile incident during the immersion of Goddess Saraswati idols in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, at least four policemen and 15 others were injured due to stone pelting.

The violence erupted in Lari village under the Rajrappa Police Station limits when the crowd became unruly as police attempted to maintain order, reported Ramgarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer Parmeshwar Prasad on Tuesday.

The altercation has led to the arrest of ten individuals, with an FIR filed. Authorities assured that the incident was not communal, said Krishna Kumar, officer-in-charge of Rajrappa Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

