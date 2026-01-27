Ursula von der Leyen's Stylish Diplomatic Wardrobe Wows India

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has not only created news with her visit to India but also with her remarkable fashion choices. During her public engagements in Delhi, she donned a stylish maroon and gold silk brocade bandhgala at the 77th Republic Day celebrations, capturing the attention of attendees and onlookers alike.

On the subsequent day, a historic free trade agreement between India and the European Union was sealed at Hyderabad House, where von der Leyen delivered a joint press statement in a distinguished blue outfit. Her wardrobe choices, showcasing Indian designer craftsmanship, have been praised for highlighting India's textile heritage on a global platform.

The Fashion Design Council of India expressed appreciation for her fashion diplomacy, recognizing the EU President's attire as a tribute to the rich artistry of Indian designers and craftsmen. Ursula von der Leyen's choice was seen not just as a fashion statement but as an acknowledgment of India's cultural and textile significance on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)