Karnataka govt makes COVID vaccine certificate mandatory for entry in public places

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Karnataka government on Friday made COVID vaccine certificate mandatory for entry in public places such as malls, markets and restaurants. Addressing mediapersons here, state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, "There will be strict enforcement of presenting vaccination certificates, as a universal pass, before entering any public place, including markets, malls, pubs, bars, restaurants, etc."

Sudhakar further said that the travellers from other states will be tested for the presence of the virus and COVID-care centres will be set up in the state. "Travellers from other states will be tested and COVID-care centres are to be set up. We are collaborating with all hotels and educational institutions for institutional quarantine; monitoring of a uniform, transparent hospital bed management system is underway," he added.

He further said that the complete lockdown is not a matter of consideration for the government. "Lockdown is not a remedy. It is now a policy of the past. It was imposed when we did not have a remedy. Now, we know how to treat a person with an infection. Complete lockdown is not a matter of consideration for the government. That much clarity the government has because it is working to protect the lives and interests of people," said Sudhakar.

He added that the government will ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 norms. Further speaking on the Omicron variant of COVID-19, he said that the infections are spreading rapidly in six districts-- Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Mysuru, Udupi and Kolar. These districts have a high positivity rate.

"We are in touch with the district administrations. We will make every effort to bring it down. Though Omicron is not severe, those who have not taken both the jabs of coronavirus vaccine would suffer. In some cases, deaths may also occur," he warned. Earlier today, Sudhakar informed that Karnataka reported 107 cases Omicron variant of COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the tally in the state to 333.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 8,449 new COVID-19 cases, 505 recoveries and four deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health ministry on Friday. With this, the active cases tally in the state mounted to 30,113. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)