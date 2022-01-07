COVID-19: Movement for non-essential activities prohibited in Chandigarh between 10 pm to 5 am

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases across the country, Chandigarh District Disaster Management Authority on Friday said that there shall be a prohibition in the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities between 10 pm to 5 am in the union territory. The order has been issued by the Chandigarh administration to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"Vinay Pratap Singh, IAS, District Magistrate, Union Territory Chandigarh, in exercise of powers vested with me under section 144 of the CrPC, do order that there shall be prohibition on movement of individuals for all non-essential activities between 10:00 PM to 05:00 AM in Chandigarh. No person shall leave their homes or shall move on foot or by vehicle or travel or stand or roam around on any road or public places during above said hours," the order said. The order further stated that the movement of persons indulged in essential activities including emergency services, medical health, transport of essential goods, operation of multiple shifts in industries, offices, etc (both government and private), movement of persons and goods on national and state highways, unloading of cargo, travel of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and airplanes will be exempted from the order.

Those tasked with law and order, municipal services, duties including executive, magistrates, police personnel, Military/CAPF personnel in uniform, electricity, fire, media persons with accreditation, telecom services and government machinery tasked with COVID-19 related duties (all on production of Identity Card) will also be exempted from the order. There shall be no curbs on inter-state and intra-state movement of essential and non-essential goods, as per the order copy.

All vehicles/persons in bonafide transit (inter-state/intra-state) shall be allowed to pass, but only after due verification of point of origin and destination. Hospitals, chemist shops and ATMs shall be allowed to remain open 24X7. The order has come in immediate effect and shall remain in force until further orders. (ANI)

