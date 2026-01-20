Tensions Over Greenland: A Call for Clear-Headed Diplomacy

Britain's finance minister, Rachel Reeves, highlighted the necessity of de-escalating tensions concerning Greenland during a Bloomberg event at the World Economic Forum in Davos. This response comes amid statements by U.S. President Donald Trump asserting that the U.S. should own the island.

Reeves emphasized the importance of diplomatic approaches, asserting that Greenland's future should be determined by its own people. She argued against escalating tensions or allowing rhetoric to replace substantive diplomatic efforts.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also called for measured dialogue to prevent a trade war with the U.S. Their calls align with some European leaders, like France's foreign minister, who seek suspending trade deals over the discord.

