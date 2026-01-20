Sunita Williams Advocates for Democratic Moon Missions Amidst Space Race

At a session held at the American Center, astronaut Sunita Williams emphasized the ongoing 'space race' and the urgent need for collaborative, democratic efforts to return to the Moon. Her charismatic interaction with young Indians was peppered with humor and insights from her space experience.

Williams, with roots in India, recalled the challenges faced during an unplanned nine-month stay on the International Space Station. Her anecdotes about the multicultural crew aboard the ISS highlighted the camaraderie and challenges of space missions.

Addressing questions on the growing role of the private sector in space, Williams expressed optimism about the opportunities for innovation and collaboration. She underscored space travel as a 'team sport' and advocated for global unity, drawing from her transformative experiences of viewing Earth from space.

