Left Menu

Sunita Williams Advocates for Democratic Moon Missions Amidst Space Race

Astronaut Sunita Williams highlights the ongoing 'space race' and stresses the importance of returning to the Moon in a productive, democratic manner. Speaking in India, she shared her experiences, underscored the role of collaboration in space missions, and emphasized the unity of humanity in outer space exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:44 IST
Sunita Williams Advocates for Democratic Moon Missions Amidst Space Race
Astronaut Sunita Williams
  • Country:
  • India

At a session held at the American Center, astronaut Sunita Williams emphasized the ongoing 'space race' and the urgent need for collaborative, democratic efforts to return to the Moon. Her charismatic interaction with young Indians was peppered with humor and insights from her space experience.

Williams, with roots in India, recalled the challenges faced during an unplanned nine-month stay on the International Space Station. Her anecdotes about the multicultural crew aboard the ISS highlighted the camaraderie and challenges of space missions.

Addressing questions on the growing role of the private sector in space, Williams expressed optimism about the opportunities for innovation and collaboration. She underscored space travel as a 'team sport' and advocated for global unity, drawing from her transformative experiences of viewing Earth from space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trailblazer in Orbit: Sunita Williams' Stellar Career Comes to a Close

Trailblazer in Orbit: Sunita Williams' Stellar Career Comes to a Close

 Global
2
Chile's Presidential Cabinet: New Era of Economic and Political Shifts

Chile's Presidential Cabinet: New Era of Economic and Political Shifts

 Global
3
Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

 Global
4
South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026