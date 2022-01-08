Ethiopian government says it will begin dialogue with political opposition

Ethiopian government said on Friday that it will begin dialogue with political opposition figures after announcing a list of prominent opposition leaders to be released from prison.

"The key to lasting peace is dialogue," said the statement issued by the government communications office. "One of the moral obligations of a victor is mercy."

