Egypt frees activist Ramy Shaath after he renounces nationality - family

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 08-01-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 14:41 IST
Egypt frees activist Ramy Shaath after he renounces nationality - family
Ramy Shaath Image Credit: Flickr
Egyptian authorities have freed Egyptian-Palestinian rights activist Ramy Shaath after more than 900 days of arbitrary detention, a statement from Shaath's family said on Saturday.

The statement said that Shaath, who was a member of several secular political groups in Egypt and a co-founder of Egypt's pro-Palestinian BDS movement, had been forced to renounce his Egyptian citizenship and was on his way to France.

