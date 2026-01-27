France Sets the Stage: Social Media Ban for Under-15s Approved
French lawmakers have approved a bill banning social media use for children under 15, alongside prohibiting mobile phones in high schools. This measure aligns with growing European initiatives to protect minors online. It will be further discussed by the Senate and aims to address concerns about mental health and privacy.
French lawmakers have taken a significant step by approving a bill that prohibits children under 15 from using social media, with the legislation set to be enacted by the start of the next school year in September. This move comes as Europe increasingly considers setting age limits for social media usage.
The bill, which also bans mobile phone use in high schools, passed with a 130-21 vote. President Emmanuel Macron has prioritized fast-tracking this legislation, which will next be reviewed by the Senate. Macron asserts that these measures protect children from the mental and social repercussions associated with uncontrolled social media access.
This initiative aligns with broader European efforts to safeguard young people online, dovetailing with the European Union's Digital Services Act's safety standards. Concerns over mental health and privacy have propelled similar discussions in other countries, prompting global consideration of such protective measures.
