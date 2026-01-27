Left Menu

France Sets the Stage: Social Media Ban for Under-15s Approved

French lawmakers have approved a bill banning social media use for children under 15, alongside prohibiting mobile phones in high schools. This measure aligns with growing European initiatives to protect minors online. It will be further discussed by the Senate and aims to address concerns about mental health and privacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 27-01-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 17:12 IST
France Sets the Stage: Social Media Ban for Under-15s Approved
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

French lawmakers have taken a significant step by approving a bill that prohibits children under 15 from using social media, with the legislation set to be enacted by the start of the next school year in September. This move comes as Europe increasingly considers setting age limits for social media usage.

The bill, which also bans mobile phone use in high schools, passed with a 130-21 vote. President Emmanuel Macron has prioritized fast-tracking this legislation, which will next be reviewed by the Senate. Macron asserts that these measures protect children from the mental and social repercussions associated with uncontrolled social media access.

This initiative aligns with broader European efforts to safeguard young people online, dovetailing with the European Union's Digital Services Act's safety standards. Concerns over mental health and privacy have propelled similar discussions in other countries, prompting global consideration of such protective measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026