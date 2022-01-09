Left Menu

FIR against woman for fraudulent withdrawal of over Rs 21 lakh from ailing father's bank account

A case was registered against a woman, who with the help of her two neighbours, allegedly withdrew Rs 21.73 lakh from the bank account of her retired father without his knowledge in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.The accused persons are identified as Shashikala Gondane, Tony Thomas Joseph and Meena Ghose, an official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-01-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 22:38 IST
The accused persons are identified as Shashikala Gondane, Tony Thomas Joseph and Meena Ghose, an official said. The complainant Siddharth Gondane (62) had retired as a gangman from the Railways last year. He had received Rs 22 lakh as the retirement benefit.

Due to a severe illness, he remained hospitalised from April to September last year, police said.

''Shashikala and two others withdrew Rs 21.73 lakh from his bank account by using cheques with forged signatures of her father'', the official said. A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code against the trio for forgery and cheating.

Nobody is arrested so far.

