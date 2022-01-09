Mumbai cops rescue man, woman who fell off boat near Gateway of India
Police rescued a man and woman who fell into the water off the iconic Gateway of India in south Mumbai on Sunday after a strong sea current hit their boat, an official said.
- Country:
- India
Police rescued a man and woman who fell into the water off the iconic Gateway of India in south Mumbai on Sunday after a strong sea current hit their boat, an official said. Vikas Salvi and Nikita Damania were rescued after the south region police control room got a distress call and a boat was sent for them, he said.
''The two were pulled into the rescue boat with a rope and then taken to a nearby hospital for a check-up. The rescue team from Yellow Gate police station included ASI Vasaikar, ASI Manoj Patil, ASI Jorvekar and police constable Boondile,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Under PM Modi's leadership, Manipur to emerge as gateway to self-reliance in Northeast India: Nadda
PM Modi slams previous CPIM govt in Tripura, says BJP govt working to develop Tripura as gateway to connectivity in northeast
Mumbai Mayor visits Gateway of India, advises people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour
Mumbai Police rescues female tourist from drowning near Gateway of India