Mumbai cops rescue man, woman who fell off boat near Gateway of India

Police rescued a man and woman who fell into the water off the iconic Gateway of India in south Mumbai on Sunday after a strong sea current hit their boat, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 23:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police rescued a man and woman who fell into the water off the iconic Gateway of India in south Mumbai on Sunday after a strong sea current hit their boat, an official said. Vikas Salvi and Nikita Damania were rescued after the south region police control room got a distress call and a boat was sent for them, he said.

''The two were pulled into the rescue boat with a rope and then taken to a nearby hospital for a check-up. The rescue team from Yellow Gate police station included ASI Vasaikar, ASI Manoj Patil, ASI Jorvekar and police constable Boondile,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

