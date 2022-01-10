Left Menu

FACTBOX-Legal cases against Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

Sentenced to two years in prison on Monday after a two-year sentence last month on a similar charge. - Possession in February of unlicensed walkie-talkies and a set of signal jammers (Export and Import Law, Article 8).

Reuters | Naypyidaw | Updated: 10-01-2022 11:45 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 11:38 IST
FACTBOX-Legal cases against Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi
Aung San Suu Kyi Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

Myanmar's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to a further four years in jail on Monday, the latest in a string of cases brought against her since she was ousted in a Feb. 1 military coup. Nobel laureate Suu Kyi, 76, is on trial in nearly a dozen cases that carry combined maximum sentences of more than 100 years in prison. As of Monday, she has been sentenced to a total of six years in jail.

She denies all charges. The following is a summary of the sentences and cases against Suu Kyi, based on information available to Reuters.

- Intent to incite, after her party sent a letter in February to international organizations asking them not to recognize the military government (Penal Code, Article 505). Sentenced to two years in prison last month. - Breaches of coronavirus regulations during her party's election campaigning in September 2020 (Natural Disaster Management Law, Article 25). Sentenced to two years in prison on Monday after a two-year sentence last month on a similar charge.

- Possession in February of unlicensed walkie-talkies and a set of signal jammers (Export and Import Law, Article 8). One case, maximum 3 years in prison. (Telecommunications Law, Article 67). Sentenced on Monday to two years and one year in jail, respectively, on the charges. The sentences are to be served concurrently. - Obtaining, collecting, recording, or publishing or communicating secret information that could be useful to an enemy (Official Secrets Act). One case, maximum 14 years in prison.

- Prosecution for "electoral fraud and lawless actions" (status unclear). - Violations of the anti-corruption law (Sections 55, 63). Six 6 cases, maximum 15 years in prison for each.

Allegations include: * Misusing funds from the Daw Khin Kyi Foundation Suu Kyi chaired, to build a home.

* Leasing government-owned land at a discounted rate. * Accepting bribes totaling $600,000 and 11.4 kg of gold bars.

* Misuse of state funds for renting, buying a helicopter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakhstan; Kazakhstan says situation stabilised, president firmly in charge after unrest and more

World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakh...

 Global
4
Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screening

Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screen...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022