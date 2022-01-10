FACTBOX-Legal cases against Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to a further four years in jail on Monday, the latest in a string of cases brought against her since she was ousted in a Feb. 1 military coup. Nobel laureate Suu Kyi, 76, is on trial in nearly a dozen cases that carry combined maximum sentences of more than 100 years in prison. As of Monday, she has been sentenced to a total of six years in jail.

She denies all charges. The following is a summary of the sentences and cases against Suu Kyi, based on information available to Reuters.

- Intent to incite, after her party sent a letter in February to international organizations asking them not to recognize the military government (Penal Code, Article 505). Sentenced to two years in prison last month. - Breaches of coronavirus regulations during her party's election campaigning in September 2020 (Natural Disaster Management Law, Article 25). Sentenced to two years in prison on Monday after a two-year sentence last month on a similar charge.

- Possession in February of unlicensed walkie-talkies and a set of signal jammers (Export and Import Law, Article 8). One case, maximum 3 years in prison. (Telecommunications Law, Article 67). Sentenced on Monday to two years and one year in jail, respectively, on the charges. The sentences are to be served concurrently. - Obtaining, collecting, recording, or publishing or communicating secret information that could be useful to an enemy (Official Secrets Act). One case, maximum 14 years in prison.

- Prosecution for "electoral fraud and lawless actions" (status unclear). - Violations of the anti-corruption law (Sections 55, 63). Six 6 cases, maximum 15 years in prison for each.

Allegations include: * Misusing funds from the Daw Khin Kyi Foundation Suu Kyi chaired, to build a home.

* Leasing government-owned land at a discounted rate. * Accepting bribes totaling $600,000 and 11.4 kg of gold bars.

* Misuse of state funds for renting, buying a helicopter.

