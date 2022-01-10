Left Menu

1 dead, 2 hospitalised after gas leak in Mumbai

One person died and two others were hospitalised apparently after inhaling a gas which leaked in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Monday morning, a civic official said.The incident took place at Kurla Industrial Estate in Narayan Nagar at around 8.15 am when methanol and cyanuric chloride leaked there, he said.

Updated: 10-01-2022 11:53 IST
1 dead, 2 hospitalised after gas leak in Mumbai
One person died and two others were hospitalised apparently after inhaling a gas which leaked in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Monday morning, a civic official said.

The incident took place at Kurla Industrial Estate in Narayan Nagar at around 8.15 am when methanol and cyanuric chloride leaked there, he said. Three people were rushed to the nearby Rajawadi Hospital where doctors declared one of them as brought dead, the official said. The deceased was identified as Ramnivas Saroj (36).

The two other two persons, Rubin Solkar (36) and Sarvansh Sonavane (25), were undergoing treatment and their condition was reported to be stable, the official said.

The cause of the gas leak was not yet known, he said.

